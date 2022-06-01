ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — As the days get longer and schools are closer to being let out, Essex town and Essex Junction residents looking for music this summer can find a host of live music events at the Champlain Valley Exposition and the Essex Experience.
Champlain Valley Exposition events
The Champlain Valley Expo currently has nine live music events scheduled for summer 2022 including an upcoming concert from Goose on June 6 and ending with The Music of Stevie Wonder on August 30.
The current lineup includes the following artists:
June 6, 7 p.m., Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, tickets available | Goose, an American indie-groove band from Connecticut.
June 8, 7 p.m., Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, tickets available | Bon Iver withBonny Light Horseman, a Grammy award-winning folk band from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
June 11, 7 p.m.,Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, tickets available | Guster and the Wood Brothers. Guster is an American alternative rock band from Boston. Wood Brothers is a folk band made up of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood and their drummer Jano Rix.
June 12, 7 p.m., Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, tickets available | The Disco Biscuits with Umphrey’s McGee, a Philadelphia jam band fused with electronica dance music.
July 9, 6 p.m., Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, tickets available | Tedeschi Trucks Band, a blues and rock group with 12 band members.
Aug. 26, 6 p.m., tickets available | Scotty McCreery will perform with special guest Dylan Scott. McCreery is a country singer-songwriter who has received both Platinum and Gold album certifications.Scott is a country-pop singer-songwriter who has received both Platinum and Gold song certifications
Aug. 27, 7 p.m., NorthCountry Federal Credit Union grandstand, tickets available |Nelly, a rapper known for hits “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” will perform.
Aug. 29, 7 p.m., NorthCountry Federal Credit Union grandstand, Free | The Music of Stevie Wonder, presented by Trevor Contois with MC Bobby Hackney featuring over ten vocalists.
Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Free | AC/DC Tribute
The full schedule of performances can be found on the Champlain Valley Exposition website. Be sure to check the website for updated times and concert locations.
Essex Experience events
This summer the Double E will be hosting “Taps, Trucks and Tunes,” a live music event every Wednesday for ten weeks at the Essex Experience.
The free shows beginning on June 22 will be held on the Green from 5-8 p.m. with food trucks and local beer. The series will end on Aug. 24.
The lineup includes the following artists:
June 22 | Troy Millette, a Fairfax, Vermont singer-songwriter.
June 29 | All Night Boogie Band, a blues band based out of Burlington made up of recent college graduates and current University of Vermont students.
July 6 | Apollo Suns
July 13 | The Full Cleveland, Vermont's only premiere Yacht Rock band.
July 20 | Andriana Chobot, a Burlington, Vermont singer-songwriter.
July 27 | Raised by Hippies, a blues-rock cover band made up of veterans from local bands including The Heaters, The Full Cleveland, The Fog and more.
Aug. 3 | Brickdrop, a dance-funk and rock-fusion band.
Aug. 10 | Hard Scrabble, a bluegrass and acoustic cover band based in Vermont.
Aug. 17 | Al’s Pals is a funk, rock and blues band made up of a rotating cast of Vermont musicians led by bass player and singer Alex Budney.
Aug. 24 | Sneezy
The Double E is also hosting an inaugural “The Old Stage Summer Series,” featuring nine bands from June 18 to Sept. 18.
June 18, 7:30 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute, a band whose shows include the Eagles’ greatest hits and music from Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.
June 25, 6:30 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. This tribute band works to encompass the sense of place and purpose associated with the original band’s music.
June 30,6:30 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Duane Betts, an American guitarist and singer-songwriter.
July 16, 6:30 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | The Sweet Remains, a folk-rock group made up of three singer-songwriters.
July 30,7:30 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Once an Outlaw, a southern rock band based in New England.
Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Dead Sessions, a Grateful Dead cover band known for their “authentic but unique” covers of the original band.
Aug. 13, 5 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Amy Helm, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and Kat Wright, who is creating folk music in a trio with Bob Wagner and Josh Weinstein will share the stage on Aug. 13.
Sept. 18,6 p.m., Old Stage, tickets available | Brett Dennen, a singer-songwriter with four top ten AAA singles.
