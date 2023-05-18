EWSD — "What would you do if you were given $100,000? Would you spend it all at once? Would you think about putting some of it in the bank?" There are two questions asked by the Stock Market Game, which EHS students participated this spring.
Over 200 Vermont teams participated in this year's spring competition. The honor of second place was awarded to one of Essex High School's teams made up of Mathematics of Financial Literacy students Julie Feliciano, Zoe Charbonneau, and Sarah Coulteryahn.
The game helps foster student knowledge in mathematics, English language arts, economics and social studies, according to its website.
"Most importantly, The Stock Market Game will help you develop positive money habits and prepare you for your future," the website states.
Students interested in participating in the game without a formalized school group can find more information here.
