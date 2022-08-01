ESSEX — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction have entered a 10-year agreement for shared police services.
The agreement, which was debated for months, includes 24-hour, 365 days a year police services for both municipalities. Had the agreement not been struck, the City would have been left to find police services elsewhere or to create its own department.
Police is one of a few services the City of Essex Junction and the Town will need to use together for the foreseeable future.
The decade-long police agreement, renewable for another five years, explains the services the city is entitled to, the payment process it must follow and the procedures for dealing with amendments, disputes and termination.
SERVICES
By Essex Police, the City will be provided 24-hour, 365-day a year police protection, response, prevention, law enforcement, investigation services, education and emergency response services.
Two services that are explained more in-depth in the agreement are emergency response services and special events.
Should the City of Essex Junction experience an emergency, categorized as natural disasters, hazardous materials problems, transportation incidents and a wide range of man-made emergencies, the city will have access to emergency response services.
Additionally, the police chief and the city manager will work together in creating, modifying and executing any City emergency response plans where the chief will have control over the execution.
“The Municipalities recognize that a natural disaster… may cause the Essex PD to exceed budgeted operating revenues,” the agreement states. “The Town agrees to apply for any possible State or Federal grant funding that may be available to cover budget overruns that arise out of a natural disaster.”
Special events, such as parades, community gatherings and holiday events, that are planned in advance will be included in the annual budget for police service funds.
Events not planned in advance will not have access to funds. Instead, the police services will be considered overtime that the municipality will be responsible for paying.
SUPERVISION
All equipment and personnel required for the services listed in the agreement will be provided by the Town. Personnel providing police services will work under the Town’s exclusive control, direction and supervision.
The police chief is specifically listed as an employee of the Town and will be supervised by the town manager.
“However, the Town Manager shall seek input from the City Manager in the evaluation of the Police Chief and in the hiring of any new Chief,” the agreement states. “The Town Manager shall also accept input from and cooperate with the City Manager.”
These three will meet every six months to discuss the status, quality and execution of Essex PD’s services.
FINANCES
The cost of the City’s services listed in the agreement will be calculated on a per capita or per person basis which will be reassessed every ten years based on new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The FY23 police budget is $5,015,243, a 6.2% increase from last year. The U.S. Census estimates the City of Essex Junction population to be 10,748 and the Town of Essex population to be 22,251 as of July 1, 2021.
The City is also responsible for its share of the direct and indirect costs and expenses for the police services, according to the Town’s voter-approved annual budget.
In the second year of the agreement, and annually afterward, the Town will compare the actual costs to what the City was billed for and correct any underpayments or overpayments made by the City’s budget in the previous fiscal year.
In order for the City to create a budget that best matches the anticipated costs, the Town will provide a detailed budget for the police services that at a minimum includes revenue and expenses for the services to be provided.
The City may also request a Town representative to attend any City Council meeting that includes a discussion of the budget, provided there is advance notice.
“The Town will advise the City of any material changes to an approved budget. For purposes of this agreement, a material change shall be a change of more than 10% of the approved budget,” the agreement states.
DISAGREEMENTS AND/OR TERMINATION
If the Town or the City disagrees on anything in the agreement, the municipalities will mediate the dispute unless it relates to an immediate disruption of police services.
Otherwise, all disputes will be heard in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Civil Division.
If either municipality wishes to terminate the agreement, it must deliver a Notice of Intent to Terminate in no less than three years and no more than four years to the end of either the Initial Term or Extended Term.
A valid notice must be in writing and mailed to the designated addresses in the agreement or hand-delivered to the other party at a duly warned meeting of the Town Selectboard or the City Council.
The agreement states it may also be terminated upon any of these three events:
The dissolution or insolvency of either of the municipalities;
The parties enter into a new written agreement that expressly supersedes this agreement;
If the City has notified the Town it has established a municipal Police Department that performs the services in this agreement. In this case, notice must be given at least two years in advance.
