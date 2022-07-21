ESSEX JUNCTION — There will be no more street closures from theCrescent Connector project until 7 a.m. on July 29 when Park Street will close at the north rail crossing along with its accompanying sidewalks.
The project saw a slight setback due to rain on Monday, July 18 which caused the construction to go until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, pushing back the initial estimate of the street opening at 7 a.m. that day.
“The opening time, which was later than planned, was due to yesterday’s rain and today’s heat,” engineer Rick Hamlin stated in a press release on Tuesday. “The rain prevented paving and today’s heat made cooling the hot bituminous material to a temperature low enough to drive on a challenge.”
As of now, South Summit, Maple, Main, and Central Streets have updated crosswalks, though the project’s goal is more than just creating smoother railroad crossings, City Councilor George Tyler stated in an email to the Reporter.
“The aim of the project is not just to improve railroad crossings, but to lay the foundation of a connector road that will loop around Five Corners and give drivers an alternative route,” Tyler stated.
The short-term benefits of the work are to ease traffic in the downtown area and open up the area for more economic development.
The long-term goal for the work is to use the connector to eventually close off Main Street between Five Corners and the railroad tracks next to Nest Coffee and Bakery, Tyler stated.
Two engineering studies called for by the City of Essex Junction have shown shutting down Main Street in these areas would result in two benefits:
“Significant reduction in traffic signal wait times for all vehicles entering the city center from major arteries [and] an opportunity to use the closed-off portion of Main Street as a pedestrian-public access area,” Tyler stated.
After the contractor spent Tuesday doing site clean-up and preparing for the next phase of the construction work, the project is now back on schedule.
While there will be now construction for Phase 1 of the project until July 29, Essex Junction will still see other paving and roadwork projects in the area
“Please continue to follow the warning signs for those projects,” the press release states.
