ESSEX JUNCTION — The City’s Town Meeting Day is a few weeks away. Ballots have been mailed out and residents have begun to vote. Here is an explanation of what is on the April 11 ballot.
Article 1 is asking voters to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget of $11,421,171 which would impose a .4% tax rate increase on city residents. Read more about the budget here.
Article 2 is asking voters if an amendment should be made to section 206 of the City’s charter, which currently states no council member shall hold any City employment during the term for which they were elected to the Council.
The proposed amendment would create an exception “unless allowed by state statute.”
City Council President Andrew Brown is currently serving as the City’s health officer because every Vermont community must have one. Brown was appointed by the department of health, which appoints the chair of the municipal board automatically if there is no one to fill the role.
Brown is technically in conflict with the statute because of the City’s current charter language, which the proposed charter change would fix.
Article 3 is also regarding section 206 of the City’s charter, proposing to strike language that keeps a city councilor from holding a compensated municipal role before one year has passed since their elected term ended.
This language is not found in any other Vermont municipal charters according to Brown.
Article 4 is asking voters if an amendment should be made to section 302 of the City’s charter, which states how a moderator is appointed for the annual meeting. The City of Essex Junction no longer holds “annual meetings;” instead, they have shifted to an informational session and voting by Australian ballot
The proposed charter change would put the City Council in charge of appointing the moderator, whose role has changed since the municipality moved to Australian ballot.
Article 5 is asking voters if an amendment should be made to section 401 of the City’s charter, which currently states the voters must decide the following year's annual meeting day at that year’s annual meeting.
The City of Essex Junction saw problems with this requirement this year when the FY23 annual meeting was initially set to happen on the first night of Passover. This charter amendment would give the City Council the power to decide the date of the election by Jan. 1 instead of a year in advance.
Article 6 is asking voters to approve the 2024 annual meeting date for April 9, 2024. Should article 5 be approved this year, this question will not be on the ballot next year for the 2025 annual meeting date.
Article 7 is regarding a federal requirement that was discussed at a March 8 City Council meeting. By October 2024, all municipalities that have water systems must do inventories of residential water service lines to identify lead pipes.
The state has a loan available in the amount of $433,696 which has 0% interest. Repayment starts five years after the loan agreement with five annual payments.
This loan must be approved by voters. Should the vote fail, the City is still obligated by the state to conduct the inventory and they will need to pay the cost back in the coming year instead of the 10 year timeline the loan allows.
Article 8 includes three sections: votes for the 2024 moderator, the two open seats on City Council and a seat on the library board of trustees.
Should Article 4 pass this will be the last ballot with an election for the moderator. Both the one-year moderator seat (Steven Eustis) and five-year library board of trustee seat (Helen S. Donahey) are uncontested. The two seat race for city council is contested with three candidates running.
For more information about the April 11 election, attend the City’s informational meeting at 6 p.m. April 10. The meeting will be online only, streamed by Town Meeting TV and available on Zoom.
Those with difficulty accessing the hearing should email admin@essexjunction.org.
