ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently.
Essex Middle School:
Students have collected food, personal hygiene products, gloves, socks, and toys to distribute to local organizations throughout our community as a part of spirit week.
They also took part in the third annual Winter Door Decorating Contest before break! The theme this year was 'Global Winter Celebrations.'
Essex High School:
AVPA students at EHS held their annual Gingerbread House Competition, with the theme this year being 'non-December holidays.' Check out their creations!
Hiawatha/Essex Elementary and Founders Middle School:
Students at Hiawatha, Essex Elementary, and Founders took part in 'Hour of Code' recently!
District News:
Congrats to Westford students Leah, Lilly, and Hudson for having four pieces of artwork honored among the top 40 in the state as part of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Art Contest! Their artwork will be on display at the Highland Center for the Arts gallery in late January and then the Statehouse in February.
