ESSEX JUNCTION — When the City released its financial year 2024 tax rate approval memo last week, there was an oversight that led to inaccurate comparisons between last year and this year.
No, this does not mean you owe a different amount than initially stated.
“There is no mistake in the tax rate or how the taxes were calculated,” City Manager Regina Mahony told the Reporter. “The mistake was only in the comparison of what folks were paying last year versus this year.”
In the original memo, the City stated the comparison of taxes between FY23 and FY24 would be $1 more on a $280,000 home; when it actually is $4.48 more on a $280,000 home.
There are three components that make up what an Essex Junction taxpayer pays in municipal taxes:
The general fund tax rate, approved by the Council on July 18
The tax stabilization component for the Whitcomb Farm, approved by the Council on June 28
The economic development fund, approved by the voters at the 2021 Annual Meeting
By not including the tax stabilization component in the FY23 column, the comparative math was off. What is owed by City tax payers has not changed from what was already approved by the voters.
