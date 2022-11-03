GENERAL ELECTION — Constitutional amendment Proposition 5 will be in front of the voters this November. Do you support or oppose?
The following are the CHI-N and CHI-CT candidate responses to the above question that were given during the forums hosted by Town Meeting TV. CHI-N has one seat open on the senate and CHI-CT has three seats open.
Chittenden-North is made up of Milton, Fairfax, Westford and parts of Essex Town. Chittenden-Central includes all of Winooski and Essex Junction, and parts of Essex Town, Colchester and Burlington.
All of the State Senate candidates for CHI-N and CHI-CT support Prop 5, except Morgan who says he supports “everybody’s rights” and feels the amendment is not clear enough for the average voter.
Chittenden-North: Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton)
Because Morgan did not participate in the Town Meeting TV forum, he was asked these questions in a recent phone interview.
“Proposition 5, well, that's a done deal. Both bienniums… I voted against it each time and not because I'm against women's rights or people. I’m for everybody’s rights, it's just common sense that you have to be for everybody's rights,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he voted no because he has not been given a “true” answer for what the amendment means.
“If we're going to have a constitutional amendment, let's have something written that everyone can read and everyone can understand, without it having to go into the courts to be deciphered so that we can get an answer as to what it means. It's too vague. And that's the reason I'm saying no,” Morgan said.
Chittenden-North: Irene Wrenner, Democratic candidate
“I believe it also should be second nature to us to want to give women the right to control and make decisions about their bodies, with the help of their doctors and their families,” Wrenner said at the Sept. 16 forum.
Wrenner feels dismayed by the misinformation surrounding the amendment, describing signs she’s seen about late term abortion. Wrenner feels no one is having willingly or joyfully, these cases are reserved for dire medical reasons which are reviewed by medical ethics boards.
“I know this is where my opponent and I differ. He voted ‘no’ three times at the legislative level on this particular language and that concerns me greatly,” Wrenner said.
Chittenden-Central: Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden)
Baruth said he absolutely supports Prop 5 and thinks it should pass, but worries it isn’t enough to stop the nationwide bans he feels will be coming from the supreme court.
“Everybody who thinks about this issue, cares about this issue, needs to get their friends out in November, not just in Vermont but in all the swing states, or all of it is at risk,” Baruth said.
Chittenden-Central: Infinite Culcleasure, Independent candidate
“I support it, and I actually think [Prop 2 is] related,” Culcleasure said. “This effort to control women’s bodies and slavery is very much connected to capitalism and the system that we’ve all inhereted. It would be great if we could look at these issues through that lens. How is capitalism undermining women being able to have control over their bodies?”
Chittenden-Central: Martine Gulick, Democratic candidate
Gulick completely supports Prop 5. She feels access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare is key to a thriving society.
“As a woman, the thought of some other being, often old white men, taking away my bodily autonomy is just frightening. It’s frightening for my daughter, frankly it’s frightening for my son as well,” Gulick said.
Chittenden-Central: Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Essex)
“I support the reproductive liberty amendment, this is coming at a time when reproductive rights are under attack all over this country and I’m thankful that the leaders in Vermont had the foresight five years ago to begin taking the steps to codify reproductive liberty to our Vermont constitution,” she said.
Vyhovsky feels Prop 5 is a first step, and what should follow is legislation that explicitly protect people seeking reproductive health care and the medical practitioners who are providing the care
