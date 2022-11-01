GENERAL ELECTION — How does Chittenden County address crime? Is there a program with policing that needs reform? How would you address community safety?
The following are the CHI-N and CHI-CT candidate responses to the above question on crime in Chittenden County during the forums hosted by Town Meeting TV. CHI-N has one seat open on the senate and CHI-CT has three seats open.
Chittenden-North is made up of Milton, Fairfax, Westford and parts of Essex Town. Chittenden-Central includes all of Winooski and Essex Junction, and parts of Essex Town, Colchester and Burlington.
All candidates support both police and restorative justice in the communities except for Leland Morgan (R-Milton) who spoke solely on fully funding the police. The CHI-CT candidates each spoke about specific police reform and restorative justice methods they wish to employ.
Chittenden-North: Irene Wrenner, Democratic candidate
Safety is a large concern for Wrenner, who said she acknowledges funding the police is very important to the people she wants to represent, but she knows they also wish to explore other resources such as mental health counselors.
“When I was on the Selectboard we, in fact, arranged with the street teams from the Howard Center to come in and help on a number of the calls where mental health was obviously a big part of the issue,” Wrenner said.
Wrenner said it’s important to understand that a range of skill sets is necessary to adequately respond to different crimes in order to keep the community safe.
“We are more and more connected to New York City via the new Amtrak service and we need to be prepared,” she said.
Chittenden-North: Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton)
Because Morgan did not participate in the Town Meeting TV forum, he was asked these questions in a recent phone interview.
“Well, I know what I think is wrong,” Morgan said. “I don't know what I would be able to do as Senator.”
Morgan feels the Chittenden County state’s attorney is “much too soft.” He disagrees with defunding police and feels it’s a failed policy that has led to Burlington becoming unsafe.
Milton has a fully-funded police force, which Morgan attributes to the lower crime rates his town sees. He acknowledges the population difference between Milton and Burlington, but feels Milton is growing fast with 11,000 residents.
“I feel safe here,” Morgan said. “I don't feel safe in Burlington. People say that to me all the time. They don't feel safe going to Burlington. That's something that needs to be addressed.”
Chittenden-Central: Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden)
Baruth has been on the judiciary committee in the senate for the last four years, focusing on criminal justice reform and putting through a bill to ban chokeholds in the State of Vermont.
“We need to get rid of life without parole, which is something that disproportionately impacts people in the correctional system of color, as well as the rates of prosecution and other contacts with the police,” he said.
The committee also created a division of racial justice statistics, which collects and analyzes data on disparities within the justice system to then fix systemic issues.
Chittenden-Central: Infinite Culcleasure, Independent candidate
“I live in the Old North End [of Burlington], where it’s very intense and I'm seeing the need for a localized approach, maybe a public health approach, to violence prevention, so that communities are empowered to be less dependent on our police departments,” Culcleasure said.
Culcleasure feels it’s unfair for communities to rely on the police as much as they currently do. He also thinks it’s important to understand what crime is considered and how communities are addressing it.
“It depends on where you live. Police services are being rationed out right now, and so now's the time to get serious about alternative responses to crime.”
Chittenden-Central: Martine Gulick, Democratic candidate
“First of all…I thought it was interesting that in the question, there's an assumption that there's some kind of coordination throughout Chittenden County. And that's not the sense that I get as someone who lives here in Burlington,” she said.
Gulick understands police forces assist each other, but she does not feel there is an official coordinated system for addressing crime in Chittenden County, where each community has its own needs and resources.
Gulick doesn’t believe in defunding police but she does believe in a “sweeping” police reform such as bias training and anti-racism training. Along with reform, she believes police services need to be given the tools they need to succeed, such as social workers, mental healthcare providers and addiction specialists.
“We need reform,” she said. “We see that people from the global majority are arrested at a higher rate than white folks for sure. They're treated differently as well. We have seen over the last few years, black people killed and murdered by our police force. And this is absolutely not to be tolerated.”
Chittenden-Central: Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Essex)
“Chittenden County, like the rest of the United States, has a serious issue of inhumanity, injustice and inequity within our criminal justice system and we really do need to fundamentally overhaul this system so that it is grounded in restoration, treatment and meeting the needs of our community members,” Vyhovsky said.
During grad school, Vyhovsky studied abroad where a completely different criminal justice system was used that she said costs less and treats people more humanely through community building and treatment resources. Vyhovsky was not specific on where she studied abroad, but feels Vermont needs to move in that direction.
Vyhovsky said health and human service issues should be removed from the criminal justice system and instead be addressed with treatment systems which will decriminalize poverty.
“I think there needs to be significant reform and a first step towards that reform is robust citizen oversight. Right now we ask our police to police themselves and that's not working,” she said.
Last year Vyhovsky introduced H.460, a bill that would build Vermont’s citizen oversight of municipal police officers. The bill is based on a model policy from Nebraska and insights from the American Civil Liberties Union and Vyhovsky plans to introduce it at the next biennium.
