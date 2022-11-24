ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Reporter reached out to the leaders of the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex to ask what they are thankful for. Here are their responses.
City of Essex Junction
I am grateful for new beginnings, and all the great people that come with it! It’s an honor to serve as the first City Manager of the new City of Essex Junction.
Regina Mahony, City Manager
First and foremost, I am most grateful for the continued love and support of my wife and son. I am humbled to have been elected by the Essex Junction community to serve as a City Councilor. This year I am particularly thankful for the opportunities in which our new-founded City will be afforded through the passing of separation, which was made possible by many passionate and dedicated community members - to you I am deeply thankful. To all of those individuals who selflessly dedicate their time to keep Essex Junction functioning, safe and vibrant on a daily basis I thank you.
Andrew Brown, City Council President
I’m grateful for such a supportive community where everyone is willing to help their neighbor.
Amber Thibeault, City Councilor
Easy one. I’m thankful for every bit of human kindness I come across, no matter who it comes from or who it goes to. It’s the only thing that matters.
George Tyler, City Councilor
As a City Council member and resident of Essex junction I'm very thankful that we've got some closure on the issue of governance of our community. With the help of our community and board members, a lot of time and effort. We were able to accomplish it. And that's a great accomplishment. In my personal life I'm thankful for my family and friends. My good health. I'm very happy, thankful to live in a country like ours. That is, as I believe, the best country in the world. So it's not perfect, but it's certainly the best.
Dan Kerin, City Councilor
TOWN
I’m grateful for having such a dedicated and talented staff to support me and the Town of Essex.
Greg Duggan, Town Manager
I am truly thankful for the Staff that we have and have had over the past several years. I am also thankful for the new opportunities that some of our Staff have moved on to as it affords them opportunity to grow themselves and their contributions. I am thankful for the excellent people who have come forward to replace those who have left.
I am thankful that we have come through (hopefully) to the other side of a worldwide pandemic while recognizing that there has been a huge cost in lives, economic turmoil, and educational impact along the way.
I am thankful for our many engaged residents who come forward with their concerns and ideas and especially for those who volunteer on our Committees and Commissions, giving of themselves to move our Town and surrounding communities forward.
I am thankful for the trust and acceptance that have been afforded to me as the current Chair of the Selectboard. I am thankful for my wife and family who have allowed me to participate to the extent that I have over the past nine years. I am thankful for all of my life experiences that have contributed to who I am today.
Andy Watts, Selectboard Chair
I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the Town of Essex in crafting a new identity with the help of our entire community. I am thankful for change as it is through change that we grow and learn. I am also grateful for our staff; our community is well served by a team of top notch professionals.
Tracey Delphia, Selectboard Vice Chair
I am thankful for our new town and the people who are working to make it better. I am extremely thankful for Aunt Dot's place and all of its wonderful volunteers helping those in need.
Dawn Hill-Fleury, Selectboard member
I’m extremely thankful for the excellent staff the Town of Essex has. They are truly exceptional and make the Board’s job easy. In my opinion, employees make the vision of the town a reality, and the new Town could not be in a better position. I’m looking forward to the great future the town has.
Kendall Chamberlin, Selectboard member
EWSD
As Chair of the EWSD Board, I am thankful for the professional and dedicated administrators, teachers and staff that we have in our district. Over 40% of our full and part-time employees live within our district! I am also thankful for our community members and their commitment to education and their engagement with us this year. Also, I am thankful that we as a district have begun our Portrait of a Graduate work to help us create the learning of the future for our students and equip the district with the tools we need to make this vision a reality. I wish everyone safe and happy holidays!
Erin Kennedy Knox, EWSD school board chair
I am grateful for the students that live in our community and attend our Essex Westford schools.
I am grateful to our families who trust us daily with their children.
I am grateful to our EWSD staff and school board members who ensure our children are safe and learning.
I am grateful to live in this wonderful community
Beth Cobb, EWSD superintendent
Public service
As the director of Essex Rescue I am most thankful for our people. Paid or volunteer their professionalism, unconditional empathy, and unwavering commitment to help others is admirable. I’m humbled by their ability to walk calmly into chaos and with such grace. To see them compassionately answer the call- no matter the hour of day or night, all while setting their own needs aside. I consider it both an inspiration and a privilege to work with such incredible people.
Colleen Ballard, Director of Essex Rescue
Ron Hoague: As Chief of Police, I am most thankful for the outstanding community we serve that supports public safety and the professional members of the Essex Police Department that I am so fortunate to work with.
Ron Hoague, Chief of Essex Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.