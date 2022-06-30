ESSEX JUNCTION — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Essex Junction Lions Club chapter, a group currently with 45 members that’s a part of a national and international service effort.
The Essex Junction chapter was chartered in 1948. The overall organization is most known for its work to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for the visually impaired, but they also focus on the environment, feeding the hungry, pediatric cancer and diabetes.
The Lions Club has been serving its communities aiming to prevent blindness since then.
The Essex Junction chapter conducts vision tests on students in the local preschools where they find 10% of the students need visual aid.
Though their scanning efforts have been put on hold due to COVID, some school nurses are continuing their efforts.
The chapter held their end-of-year celebration yesterday, June 29, where they inducted the new officers and board of directors for the 2023 fiscal year.
The celebration was attended by three generations of lions. Here are some of those members and what the Lions Club means to them.
The Lions Club welcomes members of all ages, with the Leo Program directed towards community youth who are interested in personal development through volunteer work.
The chapter will not be holding any official meeting this summer but those who wish to learn more can go to theirwebsiteor find them at the Essex Junction Fourth of July celebration selling strawberry shortcakes.
Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper.
Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.
