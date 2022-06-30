Lionc Club Charter

The Essex Junction Lions Club charter is brought to the induction of the new officers and board of directors for the 2023 fiscal year.

ESSEX JUNCTION — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Essex Junction Lions Club chapter, a group currently with 45 members that’s a part of a national and international service effort.

The Essex Junction chapter was chartered in 1948. The overall organization is most known for its work to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for the visually impaired, but they also focus on the environment, feeding the hungry, pediatric cancer and diabetes. 

The primary focus of Lions Club has been vision since a 1925 convention where Hellen Keller was invited to speak. Keller noticed the group needed a mission and challenged them to become her “Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

The Lions Club has been serving its communities aiming to prevent blindness since then.

The Essex Junction chapter conducts vision tests on students in the local preschools where they find 10% of the students need visual aid.

Though their scanning efforts have been put on hold due to COVID, some school nurses are continuing their efforts.

The chapter held their end-of-year celebration yesterday, June 29, where they inducted the new officers and board of directors for the 2023 fiscal year.

The celebration was attended by three generations of lions. Here are some of those members and what the Lions Club means to them.

Drew Perry

Drew Perry is the new president and King Lion of the organization, taking over for immediate past president Botur Kosimi. Perry spoke about the work the group does for his community where at times the club is the last resort for those in need.

“We make it happen,” Perry said.
Loreen Teer

Lion Loreen Teer was a past cabinet member of the Essex Junction Chapter and is now a member of the Jericho-Underhill chapter. When she joined the Essex Junction chapter she met her best friend who has since moved away but is still close with.
Lynette Pelsor

Lion Lynette Pelsor is the club’s Tail Twister, who is meant to energize the group during a meeting and bring up their excitement. Peslor holds up the official tail twister bank, a collection bank used for raffles and other events.
Judy Martin

Judy Martin has been a member of the Lions Club for 26 years. Martin became interested in the club after working with Rescue where her husband Lewis was a charter member. During their time on the rescue team, they acquired the department’s first defibrillator. 

“It’s a good organization, it’s just good to be a part of the community,” Martin said.
Carmelle Terborgh

Lion Carmelle Terborgh also loves the connections she makes in the organization. Terborgh spent time living in Ethiopia and was able to find a Lions Club chapter while she was there.

“You can travel anywhere in the world and have [a] network of people welcome you,” Terborgh said.

Terborgh is the Lion Tamer, the person in charge of the club’s property including flags, banners, gong and gavel according to the International Association of Lions Clubs Constitution and By-Laws.
Jackie Cote

Lion Jackie Cote is a member along with her daughter Carmelle Terborgh who joined before she did and grew up with the Lions Club. 

“It’s just great to see everybody, faces, people, you know since COVID,” Cote said.
Cindy Houston

Lion Cindy Houston was just given a plaque the club received because of the work she did in collecting eyeglass pieces. 
Lions Club

Immediate past president of the Essex Junction Lions Club Botur Kosimi passes down the gavel to incoming president Drew Perry June 29.

The Lions Club welcomes members of all ages, with the Leo Program directed towards community youth who are interested in personal development through volunteer work.

The chapter will not be holding any official meeting this summer but those who wish to learn more can go to their website or find them at the Essex Junction Fourth of July celebration selling strawberry shortcakes.

