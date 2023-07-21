ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town advised people to stay out of Indian Brook July 12 after increased E.coli levels that have since decreased, making the water safe again.
“All three water samples at Indian Brook indicate that the water is suitable for swimming again,” Essex Parks and Recreation stated yesterday in a Facebook post.
The parks department clarified the tests do not indicate if the water is safe for drinking.
“Drinking raw water such as an untreated lake, pond or stream is not advised,” the department states.
After the storm the parks department had the water tested July 10. Results from these tests indicating high levels of E. coli were not available until July 12.
The Indian Brook is monitored for E.coli, bacteria found in contaminated water or food, on a regular basis with testing done through the Vermont Department of Health every two weeks from three different locations.
Results from the July 10 testing were not available until July 12.
The department stated increased E.coli levels can likely be attributed to the recent rainfall and excessive runoff, as E.coli levels at the Indian Brook have been consistently low over the past few years.
