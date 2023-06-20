EHS Chamber Choir music video
Screenshot from EHS Chamber Choir music video

EWSD — Essex High School chamber choir released their 2023 music video, “Rise Up” written by Audra Day and arranged by Matt Podd. 

The video can be found here. Alexis Koch served as the choral director, Brit Flynn as the film director, Jesse Keefe behind camera and editing, and Trevor Contois did studio recording.

