ESSEX — Essex Parks and Recreation has published the two routes for this year’s Holiday Lights Contest. Voting begins Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. will end Dec. 23.
View these two maps below of the registered homes to follow the routes provided for the contest. The routes and voting portal are linked on the Town’s website and on the Town’s Facebook page.
