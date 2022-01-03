ESSEX JUNCTION — Later this month, Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW) and Brownell Library will join forces to celebrate the 2021 Vermont Community Read.
Every year, Vermont Reads invites students, adults and seniors across the state to read the same book and participate in a wide variety of community activities and conversations related to the book’s themes. Over 200 Vermont towns, cities and villages have participated in Vermont Reads to date.
This year, the Vermont Humanities Council has chosen "We Contain Multitudes," by Sarah Henstra, as its community read. Henstra’s book tells the stories of two very different teenage boys who are initially reluctant to participate in a pen-pal assignment from their high school English teacher, but ultimately grow beyond the boundaries of the school project to reveal earth-shattering revelations about themselves and their families.
The novel contains many strands relevant to current community conversations including LGBTQ+ relationships, economic disparities, domestic violence, PTSD, opioid addiction, and bullying. But lest it sound too heavy, it is also a beautiful story of friendship, poetry, coming of age, and aspiring to move beyond social expectations.
Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford (VIEW) and Brownell Library will host a virtual, intergenerational book discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Books are available for check out at Brownell Library and Essex Free Library.
“This kind of open, thoughtful discussion is more important than ever in our world today,” youth librarian Sarah Ellis said. “'We Contain Multitudes' is a perfect example of the power of books to change communities.”
This program will take place over Zoom. Pre-register with the Brownell Library to receive the program link.
