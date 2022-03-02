BURLINGTON — As interest in hemp production grows, so does the need for solid, research-based information. On March 15 and 16, growers can hear from leading experts about hemp market trends, variety improvements, grain and fiber hemp production, pest and disease management, federal grant opportunities and much more at the fourth annual Industrial Hemp Conference.
The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Northwest Crops and Soils program and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) are co-sponsoring the virtual event. Registration is $50, payable by noon on March 11. Certified Crop Advisor and Pesticide Applicator continuing education credits will be available.
For conference details, including the agenda, speakers' bios and a link to registration, go to http://go.uvm.edu/conferences. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact UVM Student Accessibility Services at access@uvm.edu or (802) 656-7753.
On March 15 the conference will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature Jane Kolodinsky, UVM, and Tyler Mark, University of Kentucky. They will present information on the National Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, hemp trends, consumer knowledge, economics and markets.
Three different tracks will be offered with participants having a choice of sessions. Topics will include fiber production and processing, powdery mildew resistance in cannabis, hemp fiber research, economic impacts of hemp production and the creation, performance and benefits of triploid hemp, among others.
The session on March 16 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and feature Stephanie Smith and Michael DiTomasso, VAAFM, who will discuss the implementation of new U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) hemp rules and changes growers can expect in regulation and compliance. This will be followed by crop insurance updates from Alex Serano, director of USDA's Risk Management Agency's regional office in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Concurrent sessions on the second day will focus on a range of topics including cold pressing for oilseed crops, disease and pest management, research on the efficacy of organic fungicides for control of hemp diseases and hemp storage and timing for harvest quality. In addition, a Vermont Cannabis Control Board representative will provide an update on a state regulatory program for adult-use and medical-use of cannabis in Vermont.
