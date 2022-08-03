ESSEX JUNCTION —The city counselors of Essex Junction have officially announced Regina Mahony as the new city manager in a special city council meeting Aug. 3.
“I really look forward to having Regina Mahoney as our first city manager for the city of Essex junction this is fantastic day,” President of City Council Andrew Brown said.
The council began the meeting by entering directly into executive session after providing an opportunity for public comment. The session lasted ten minutes.
Regina Mahony is currently the planning program manager for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and has been since 2015 and will begin her first day as city manager Sept. 15.
Mahony will be stepping into the role three months after the manager position was officially approved and the then-Village announced it would be separating from the Town.
At an April 27 meeting, the then-board of trustees approved a five-page job description and agreed to pay the manager an annual salary of $105,000 to $130,200, based on experience.
“[The City Manager’s basic job is] to manage and administer all functions, services and activities of City government in accordance with the provisions of the City Charter, state law and under the policy direction of the City Council,” the description states.
In February, the board of trustees appointed members to the City Manager Hiring Committee.
The committee met bi-weekly beginning at the end of March to create essay questions for the applicants and design a hiring process that resulted in two final candidates to present to the city council.
The received applications underwent a review process on June 13. The pool was narrowed down to ten candidates who were scored by a committee of staff and two trustees, Amber Thibeault and George Tyler.
The initial plan was to narrow the pool down to three candidates to be interviewed by residents and staff, but the committee ended up with two final candidates.
After community members were given the opportunity for a remote Q&A with the candidates on Monday, July 25, the City Council interviewed them in an executive session the same week.
Mahony will be replacing interim co-managers Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko who can now return their full attention to their other roles as Essex Junction Recreation and Parks director and Brownell Library director, respectively.
Luck and Hysko first took the roles of interim co-managers when former village manager Evan Teich’s contract expired in February 2022. City Council President Andrew Brown wanted to postpone the search for a permanent and full-time manager until after the Vermont Legislature ruled on Essex Junction’s city charter initiative.
In Luck’s role as co-manager, he coordinated the process for advancing the city charter initiative through the Vermont Legislature and oversaw the contractual and technical aspects of the Village’s transition to a city.
Luck also provided operative oversight of agendas and legislative actions for the city council and was in charge of preparations for the fiscal year 2021 budget approval and board elections process.
In Hysko’s role as co-manager, she worked with Essex Junction department heads to oversee all aspects of municipal operations including government administration, public works, fire, wastewater and community development.
She also worked with Luck to coordinate the hiring of new Essex Junction staff for finance, human resources and information technology to replace positions lost due to the termination of shared service agreements with Essex Town.
Brown thanked both of the interim co-managers for the work they did on top of their full time jobs.
The hiring of their first-ever city manager is another sign of the big changes happening for Essex Junction.
