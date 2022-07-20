ESSEX JUNCTION — In 1897, the then-Village of Essex Junction’s library was not a building but a collection of books housed in any room available at the time.
One hundred and twenty-five years later, the building safekeeping Essex Junction’s books, records and a few pieces of history is open to the public. The building looking out onto Five Corners is a result of the efforts of Samuel Brownell, for whom the building is named.
The library is not the only Essex Junction legacy Brownell holds to his name after coming to the Village in 1856.
“Brownell proved himself to be a particularly astute businessman,” a historical booklet by Carlotta S. Raine published in 1984, states. “He not only brought electricity to the Village but also ran a successful lumber and sawmill operation and later became the first president of the Essex Trust Co.”
As Brownell continued to settle into the community, Essex Junction’s need for a permanent library increased.
Building the library
The Village applied for funding from the State Department of Libraries but was turned down because the grants were only available to towns.
In a temporary fix, the Village combined its library with the Town of Essex, though they soon separated because the distance made access difficult.
The books were relocated to two rooms in the Brick Hotel, now known as Lincoln Hall where the City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
“Library is open for business in new room at Brick Hotel,” the first treasurer’s report states. “There is no money in the treasury and several bills unpaid.”
After a few years, Brownell decided he was going to create a library for Essex Junction. He spoke with libraries and architects from a few different states and delivered his proposal to the board of trustees:
“‘The Village must care for the building, inside and out, hire a librarian, and to the five members of the [library] board voted by the village.’ Brownell wished to add five more of his own choice. This would be a self-perpetuating board, but the two boards would act as one,” Raine states.
The Village voted yes.
“The outside would be truly a Vermont building; there would be brick from the Drury Brick & Tile co., marble from the Vermont Marble co. and even the foundation would be stone from the shores of Lake Champlain,” Raine states.
With no school libraries in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Brownell library served both children and adults.
Entering the modern era
“We were suddenly in the fifties and took a look around,” Raine states. “We saw new schools, homes where there had been open fields or woods, roads which were paved. Pre-war and post-war children were school age and now library users.”
In 1962, five rooms were added through the efforts of Essex Junction’s Lions Club chapter led by then-president Tom Rotunda.
Along with the extra rooms, the Lions Club donated the first book cart and first card cataloging machine that met professional standards.
“Plastic covers for book jackets appeared during these years,” Raine states. “Books that had not been circulating suddenly became popular because the new jackets were colorful and attracted attention.”
As the Village continued to grow, the library evolved with extensions added onto the original building over the decades, library director Wendy Hysko said.
Walking through the library, now books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, magazines, manga and records line the walls.
The spines of books in the original portion of the library are hit with natural light pouring through the windows. Framed above a fireplace countered between two candle sconces is a portrait of Samuel Brownell.
“Is that God,” a young boy asked his mother as he looked up at the portrait in the 1980s, according to Raine.
The library sees a lot of traffic during the summer months, Hysko said. A full calendar of their events can be found here.
The children’s section has papier-mâché creatures designed by Tina and Todd Logan that greet young readers as they browse through the book stacks. The staff is expecting a new creature to move into the stacks this Friday.
With smaller chairs and tables set up for children and furniture accompanying desks for adults, the Brownell library is a space for visitors of all ages, just as it was 125 years ago.
“To name all the people who gave to the library would be impossible — everyone gave, from the smallest to the largest organization,” Raine states.
