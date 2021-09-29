BURLINGTON — Veronika Carter of Essex Town, registrar, and Nick Lemon, information systems technical support specialist in the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, are among the 13 winners of the 2021 President’s Our Common Ground Award.
After a yearlong hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the university recently celebrated a superstar class of staff members who received the award this year.
Initiated in 2014, the Our Common Ground Staff Award recognizes employees who make extraordinary contributions to the UVM community and whose way of working and being exemplifies the attributes of respect, integrity, innovation, openness, justice and responsibility—the attributes named in UVM’s Our Common Ground statement of shared values.
Nominations are crowd sourced from within the UVM community. Winners receive a thoughtfully designed plaque displaying the Our Common Ground statement and a $1,000 cash award.
