VERMONT — Vermont Youth Dancers are performing “In the Woods Somewhere, Robyn Hood's Gang of Thieves,” a powerful story of young women and men at work next month at Essex High School.
The classic legend will be told through dance and storytelling with beautiful costumes and set to current music, Theresa Robinson co-director of VYD, told the Reporter.
Tickets for the show can be found here. The April 1 performance has two show times, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The April 2 performance will be held at 1:30 p.m.
This year, VYD are raising money for Wood4Good and Aunt Dot's Place Food Shelf, Chittenden County and Essex organizations working to keep the community warm and fed.
“Helping low income families is in keeping with the themes of this particular story,” said VYD founding director Mia Groff. “Choosing these great local organizations honors the importance of neighbor helping neighbor.”
Vermont Youth Dancers is a local dance company founded in 2006, by Jericho resident Mia Groff, and co-directed by Theresa Robinson. VYD’s cast of 40 includes dozens of local talented dancers, ages 8-18, from Jericho, Underhill, Essex and South Burlington.
Past VYD performances include “Far From Home- In Search of the Emerald City,” “Immortals - A Hero’s Journey on Mount Olympus,” and “As You Are -The Tale of Belle & the Beast.”
The 501(c)3 dance group works to foster an environment for performance and leadership opportunities Vermont youth can engage with to appreciate the arts.
The dance group has a unique model to other dance companies, with older dancers mentoring their younger counterparts and contributing choreography to the shows. Families of the dancers aid in behind the scenes aspects of the performances.
“Through this process, a dance family is formed,” the website states.
