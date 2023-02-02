ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — From Feb. 3-4 extremely cold temperatures are expected to be a low of 15 degrees below zero with wind chill values reaching as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero.
A wind chill watch will be in effect from late Thursday night into Saturday evening as Vermont is expecting to see temperatures potentially dangerous for health and property.
“Extreme cold weather is nothing new for most Vermonters, but it’s important to know the resources available to be prepared if needed,” states Gov. Phil Scott in a Feb. 1 press release. “Several Vermont agencies and departments continue to work to ensure support is available for those in need, so please do not hesitate to reach out.”
The Essex Police department has shared information on an extremely cold weather shelter for those experiencing homelessness or those without heat. The Miller Center shelter at 130 Gosse Court, Burlington will have expanded hours beginning Feb. 2.
Thursday Feb. 2: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Friday Feb. 3: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 4: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 5: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Pets are allowed at the shelter and no pre-registration is required. Those who use the shelter must be 18 years or older. Transportation to the shelter from the Community Resource Center at 228 N. Winooski Ave from at 4:45 p.m. and 8 a.m.
For more information on the shelter call 1-802-479-6151.
A list of other shelters can be found here.
The Vermont State Police will be providing “freeze patrols” of the state’s two interstate highways during the overnight hours to look out for and assist stranded motorists.
One of the most common issues the Essex Junction Public Works department sees when temperatures drop this much is frozen pipes, which can lead to pipe bursts. Public Works Superintendent Rick Jones recommends taking special care to make sure the pipes stay warm.
“If they do freeze, use a hair dryer or a heat gun to thaw them out, avoid using flame which is a potential fire hazard,” Jones told the Reporter.
The following tips are from the governor’s office on how Vermonters can take additional steps to support their family, pets and neighbors safe during cold weather:
Be a good neighbor. Check with older Vermonters or others who may need assistance to ensure they have heat and are safe
Limit outdoor activities during the coldest hours. Also, consider your pets and limit their time outdoors
Ensure you have sufficient heating “fuel” (including wood). If you lose heat, use only safe alternate heating sources like a fireplace, wood stove or space heater and take the necessary safety precautions. Test smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors and ensure heat sources are venting properly
Keep blankets in your vehicle in the event you are stranded by a breakdown or minor accident and must wait for help. Ensure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and other fluids, good tire pressure, and the battery is in good condition
Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, rather than a single layer of heavy clothing. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens and sturdy waterproof boots, protecting your extremities. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.
Excessive exposure can lead to frostbite, which is damaging to body tissue that is frozen. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and a pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, seek medical help immediately. Slowly warm the affected areas as you await medical assistance
Hypothermia can occur in extreme cases. The warning signs are uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If the person’s temperature drops below 95 degrees, seek immediate medical care. If medical assistance is not available, slowly warm up the person's body core first, wrapping them in a blanket or using your own body heat. Do not warm the extremities first, for this drives the cold blood towards the heart and can lead to heart failure. Do not give the person alcohol, coffee, tea or any hot food or beverage. Warm liquids are best.
If you lose your heat, seal off unused rooms by stuffing towels in the cracks under the doors. At night, cover windows with extra blankets or sheets. Food provides the body with energy for producing its own heat.
For weather, road, or emergency updates sent directly to your email or cell phone sign up for Vermont Alert at http://www.vtalert.gov.
Forecast information: www.weather.gov/btv or www.weather.gov/aly.
Vermont Department of Health Winter Weather Safety (includes translated materials): healthvermont.gov/winter-weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.