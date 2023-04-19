ESSEX JUNCTION — Champlain Valley Expo will host Vermont’s largest job fair this Thursday, April 20, welcoming over 150 employers from all industries.
The event is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 1 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly press conference in the McEwing Room of the Expo before touring the job fair.
Last year, the job fair saw over 1,200 job seekers and 175 employers from all over Vermont.
Vermont’s largest Job fair is put on by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont in partnership with Vermont's Department of Labor, Vermont Agency of Education, UVM and Vermont's Independent Electrical Contractors.
The goal of the event is to bring employers and Vermonters together in quality jobs.
“If you are looking to find a new career or looking for someone to fill a position this is the place to be in April,” the event description states.
For more information about job fairs throughout Vermont click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.