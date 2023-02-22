EWSD — Thomas Fleming School students hosted their annual dance off on Feb. 1. Thanks to the UVM Men's Soccer players who attended and helped judge the competition.
Watch a clip of the competition here.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and most of Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur tonight, before tapering off to a light wintry mix on Thursday. Expect visibilities under a half mile at times during the heaviest snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
