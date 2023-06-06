ESSEX TOWN — Kevin Cota, age 60, was found Wednesday after previously being reported missing by his family on June 5.
According to Essex Police, Cota had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. May 29, at Essex Discount Beverage on Center Road. Cota often rides his bicycle in the area of Colonel Page Road and Chapin Road, VAST trail from Towers Road to Essex Discount Beverage.
This area was searched June 5.
Cota is described as: male, white 5' 11", 180 LBS, dirty blonde / gray hair, with a tattoo of a cross on his upper arm. Cota was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a blue jean jacket, dark colored shoes and an Essex Discount Beverage T-shirt.
Cota has no cell phone or any other electronic devices with him.
If you have any information about Kevin Cota’s whereabouts, please contact the Essex Police Department, 802-878-8331
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.