ESSEX TOWN — This March, Essex voters will be asked to approve amendments to the town charter, a document lays out the rules and regulations for management and governance.
In preparation for Town Meeting Day, the Essex Selectboard must discuss and approve the language for the ballot items by Jan. 3. Due to the limited time frame, the board can approve only a limited number of ballot items.
The board discussed seven major policy changes on Dec. 5 proposed by the Charter Review Committee, including the power to set fees, Just Cause Eviction, a provision to recall selectboard members, a local option tax, the transition to a development review board, the establishment of an energy coordinator and the creation of a commission of public safety.
After almost two hours of discussion, the selectboard voted to warn a public hearing on the power to set fees, Just Cause Eviction, recall of selectboard members, transition to a DRB.
These four policies are now slated to be on the Town Meeting Day ballot after editing of policy language and two public hearings to be held Jan. 17 and Jan. 30. The policies not included in this vote may be considered at the 2024 Town Meeting Day.
Town’s power to set fees
Town Manager Greg Duggan would like the Town of Essex to be able to set its own fees, such as a dog license.
This power currently lies with the State, to Selectboard Chair Andy Watt’s knowledge. But South Burlington sets its own fees, as well as other municipalities, Charter Review Committee Chair Lauren Layman said.
In her research, Layman found there are two types of charters: general broad authority, which is what the previous Essex Charter was, and broad authority plus specific ordinances the municipality is allowed to employ, including “anything else for the public health of the town.”
“That’s what South Burlington has…a broader section of authorities that the selectboard has to charge fees, to regulate stormwater, all those things,” Layman said.
The power to set fees is one of the potential policies that the selectboard voted to look over and approve for Town Meeting Day, so the municipality is working to understand how they may or may not be able to set their own fees.
Just Cause Eviction
If this part of the charter is approved, tenants in Essex Town will not be able to be evicted without just cause.
The policy was requested by Rights and Democracy and Tom Proctor, a housing justice organizer.
Rights and Democracy is an organization promoting Just Cause Eviction amendments to charters throughout Vermont. They provided the language used in the proposed charter.
If approved, the Selectboard would have power to provide ordinance protections for residential tenants. A tenant is a person under rental agreement to occupy a residential dwelling to the exclusion of others, according to Title 9 of the Vermont State Statutes.
The charter states “just cause” is included but not limited to the following:
a tenant’s material breach of a written rental agreement;
a tenant’s violation of state statutes regulating tenant obligations in residential rental agreements;
non-payment of rent; and
a tenant’s failure to accept written, reasonable, good faith renewal terms.
The proposed ordinance adds that expired rental agreements cannot be the sole grounds for the termination of tenancy and unreasonable rent increases must be limited so they do not cause de-facto eviction or non-renewals.
The full language can be found on page 7 of the proposed charter.
The Just Cause Eviction is one of the potential policies that the selectboard voted to look over and approve for Town Meeting Day.
Recall of Selectboard Members
There is currently no provision in the existing Town charter that would allow a selectboard member to be recalled, or removed from their seat by voters. This proposed policy details the bars that need to be met for a recall to be considered and how a recall would happen.
This policy is included in the mission statement of the Charter Review Committee and was introduced after a community member demanded the Selectboard create this policy or they would submit a petition.
“I think we heard from the same constituent you did,” Layman said to the Selectboard. “He brought in several samples from other towns in Vermont of other recall provisions.”
Both the Selectboard and the Charter Review Committee wanted to include their own language in the proposed charter for recall provisions instead of having to use the langues brought forth by this individual through the petition process.
The Charter Review Committee set two bars which must be met for a recall to happen: a bar for a vote to be allowed to occur and a bar for a recall to succeed. “We want to make the bar high enough so people aren’t being recalled for basically doing their job… and also making it a practical thing that people can use. If you set it too high, it’s never going to happen,” Layman said.
The Board of Civil Authority will oversee and check the process.
“Te allowable grounds for removal are misconduct, malfeasance, nonfeasance, crimes in office, gross incompetency, corruption or theft,” the charter states.
A provision to recall selectboard members is one of the potential policies that the selectboard voted to look over and approve for Town Meeting Day.
Transition to a Development Review Board
he current charter the Town of Essex employs states the Town uses a Planning Commission so the Town would need to include the policy to transition to a Development Review Board in the charter if that’s a transition they would like to make.
Watts felt this policy would be a big lift but Delphia said because moving to a DRB was in the merge charter with Essex Junction, the language has already seen legal review and would be easier to implement than the new policies in the charter.
If the Town were to create a Development Review Board, the Planning Commission would remain and the Zoning Board of Administrators would become the DRB, though the roles of both groups would change.
“I don’t think it’s a heavy lift necessarily from a legal standpoint, but I do think it's a pretty significant difference in how we do development review and planning in the community,” Duggan said. “Professionally, I think it’s a good move, but I also think it’s something that warrants a lot of discussion.”
Transitioning to a DRB is one of the potential policies that the selectboard voted to look over and approve for Town Meeting Day.
