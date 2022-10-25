ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. .
Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
“No one should be hungry, and everyone is welcome [here],” O’Connor said.
The spooky, Essex Junction Halloween display set up by O’Connor and his partner glows under purple, orange and green light at night. O’Connor encourages Vermonters to come visit the display but recommends families with younger children come during the daytime.
O’Connor and his partner both love horror and decorating for Halloween, and their creations typically follow a loose theme. This year, they knew they wanted a skeleton army coming up the hill while incorporating their werewolf and witch’s cauldron and pumpkins throughout.
When they first started their decorating tradition four years ago and people began to visit their displays, O’Connor and his partner decided to make the most of the opportunity and start collecting food, baby and pet supplies simultaneously.
“We like to decorate for holidays because it’s fun to build these [displays] and it just occurred to me ‘hey we have a lot of people coming every night to see things, I can put out a bucket and at least start there,” O’Connor said.
One bucket became ten large bins of food O’Connor donates to Aunt Dot's Place and the Williston Food Shelf. All of the food collected at O’Connor’s house and his office is split evenly between the two food shelves.
“I like those [organizations] because anyone can go to them, they’re not restrictive in any way that I can see,” he said.
Along with food donations ,O’Connor donates money for every selfie taken at the house. $3 for a selfie before Halloween and $5 for Halloween night pictures. O’Connor records all of the selfies in a spreadsheet to help him keep track of how much he will donate, and he does not accept direct cash donations.
Since setting up the skeletons this year, families have visited and taken selfies with the new display and shared them to O’Connor’s “Hangry Bones” Facebook group. The Essex Junction Fire Department also discovered the display while completing a training exercise and paused to take a photo with the skeletons.
O’Connor encourages everyone to visit the skeleton army, but stresses no one needs to donate anything. Those who miss the Halloween display can find a new scene at Christmas time, complete with an 18-foot Grinch.
“It’s okay for skeletons to be hungry. It’s not okay for people to be hungry,” the Facebook group states.
