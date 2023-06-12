EWSD — Essex High School seniors Andrew Bruneau and Luke Miklus received their Eagle Scout wings May 30, following 11 years of scouting together.
To “receive wings” is the highest award an Eagle Scout can receive in the Boy Scouts of America. The award honors a scout who works through six ranks, earns at least 21 specific merit badges, holds leadership positions for their unit and completes a service project for the community.
“No small task, but these amazing young men are up for the challenge,” Kevin Laverty, the troop’s scout master said. “These two scouts embody what it looks like to take care of others. Leading is more than leading – more than the word implies – more than stepping out in front of others. These two are capable of that, but more so they have demonstrated ways to lead that enables the success of others.”
Nathan Croft built a Gaga ball pit and two picnic tables under the sponsorship of Essex Middle School and Mr. Briggs.
Scott Liguouri marked trails that run behind Sand Hill Park and Tanglewood drive. He also set up kiosks at either end of the trail system. Liguouri did his work under sponsorship from the Essex Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
“Scouting is a lifelong commitment, but it’s a lot of fun and teaches a lot of valuable lessons about hard work and responsibility," Liguouri said.
Image courtesy of Nathan Croft
Andrew Bruneau built benches for Essex Middle School under the sponsorship of Northeast Craftsman Group.
"I've learned a lot through scouting and have been lucky to participate and have the support of this Troop," Bruneau said.
Image courtesy of Andrew Bruneau
Image courtesy of Scott Liguouri
Luke Miklus built picnic tables for Essex Middle School under sponsorship from Lowe's and EMS.
“Scouting has helped me connect with people in my community,” Miklus said.
Image courtesy of Luke Miklus
Val Laverty helped create a mapped system for trails at Essex Middle School and was sponsored by EMS.
Image courtesy of Val Laverty
Colin Beckett created a volleyball court at the Maple Street park under sponsorship from Timberlane Dental, Aquarius Landscape Sprinklers and Williston Sand.
Image courtesy of Colin Beckett
Kris Laverty created a prayer garden under sponsorship from the Essex Catholic Community.
Image courtesy of Kris Laverty
Zac Centraccio created a Disc Golf Course at Essex Middle School.
Image courtesy of Zac Centraccio
Bruneau and Miklus both served on BSA Essex Troop 635. Their committee chair Mike Beckett noted the weight COVID held on the two scouts, and how they persevered through it.
“I think the word resilience stands out for me as it helps you bounce back from adversity. The road to being an Eagle Scout is not easy,” Beckett said.
Bruneau and Miklus’s community project was building community spaces for Essex Middle School, which they both used to attend. Bruneau built four six-foot benches at the request of Principal Kevin Briggs, and Miklus built five picnic tables.
Both projects were paid for with funds raised by Bruneau and Miklus.
“It’s great to see the picnic tables there still, holding strong. They seem to still be holding up well,” Miklus said.
“I had a lot of fun doing it, I enjoyed working with my dad, and raised all the money. The school didn’t have to pay anything. It was definitely a learning experience,” Bruneau said.
