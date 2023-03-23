EWSD — Essex High School students, Eli Pierce and Archer Strauss competed in a tournament held by the National Field of Archery Association in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The students are both members of the Vermont Junior Archers Junior Olympic Archery Development program. This tournament is the largest and most prestigious indoor archery tournament in the world with over 3,800 entrants across 53 countries.
