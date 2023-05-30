COLCHESTER — Two kids showing signs of cold water exposure were rescued from a capsized canoe in Outer Malletts Bay yesterday, May 29.
Colchester Police Marine Unit Corporal Steve Gutierrez was patrolling the waters when he spotted the children clinging to a canoe that was almost completely submerged. The kids told Gutierrez they had been at a nearby camp and the adults were not aware they had left.
Both children had life jackets on but they were not properly buckled, and neither of them had a lot of experience canoeing, so the medium-sized waves and moderate wind led to them capsizing.
The children were in approximately nine feet of water when Gutierrez pulled them out and gave them blankets for warmth. Both children were shivering and rapid breathing when they were rescued, two signs of cold water exposure.
“They advised when the canoe capsized they immediately took a deep breath due to the cold water,” Gutierrez wrote in his report. “One advised she did swallow a small amount of water, but she was not experiencing any difficulty breathing.”
An unnamed “Good Samaritan” saw Gutierrez pulling the children onto the police boat and came to assist, transferring them to shore on his jet ski. There, the children were assessed by the Colchester Rescue Squad.
Neither of the children reported any injuries and were released back to the adults from their camp.
With the unprecedented heat Vermonters are seeing, many are heading to the lake to cool off. The water in the lake is still very cold from the winter, and Colchester Police have the following safety points everyone should consider when going out onto the lake.
Make a float plan by telling others where you plan on being, how long you plan on being out, who you are going to be with, what safety equipment you are carrying and what time you plan on being back on shore.
When possible, have a charged cell phone with you in case of emergency.
When wearing personal floatation devices (life jackets) make sure they are the proper size for the wearer and they are properly buckled.
