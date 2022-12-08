ESSEX JUNCTION — Model trains will be displayed by partnering businesses in Five Corners and open for rides during the Essex Junction Train Hop this Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:00 p.m.
A free shuttle will be offered for community members to travel to and From Maple Street Park to see the winter lights in the park. Downtown Essex Junction will host train rides and music.
An information booth at the Brownell Library will have maps, general information and a lost and found. Community members can grab maps there and a “ticket” to be stamped at the participating locations listed.
Train Hop stops include: City of Essex Junction Offices, Brownell Library, Maplehurst Florist, Essex Junction Fire Department, Darkroom Gallery, Vermont Chalky Paint, Reclaimed on Railroad Essex Junction Vermont, the Amtrak Station, Vermont National Guard Office, McGillicuddy's Five Corners, Boxcar Bakery, Nomad Coffee, Firebird Café, and Nest Coffee and Bakery!
