Get prepared for the week with this traffic report from the Essex Reporter about what you can expect on the roads, according to reports from The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
Essex Junction and Essex Town
From Monday, July 10-Wednesday, July 12 a waterline replacement project on Main Street will close Densmore Drive and divert traffic to Brickyard Road. Work on a waterline replacement project on Main Street will occur in the eastbound lane and flaggers will direct the flow of traffic around a closed 100-300 foot section. The project is hoped to be completed by November, 2023.
Railroad Street will continue to be closed to through traffic for the Crescent Connector project. Access for traffic that needs to access Railroad Street will switch between the Maple Street end and the Main Street end.
Parking is available on Ivy Lane and in the parking lot behind Firebird Café. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the west side of the street between the two railroad track crossings unless they are going to a business at 34 Park Street. The project is expected to be completed in November 2024. Learn more about the project here.
Brickyard Road will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive until Sept. 1 for a culvert replacement project. Detour signs will be available to go around the closed portion of the road.
Colchester
Roadwork continues along the U.S. Route 2 and 7 corridor. There will continue to be lane closures between Mountain View Drive and South Park Drive. Between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction.
Work will take place mostly at night and primarily be focused at the intersection of U.S. 2 and 7 and Mountain View Drive with some work south towards South Park Control. The project is anticipated to be finished in the summer of 2026.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has a website where those interested can learn more about the project.
Williston
There will be one lane of alternating traffic and delays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the week on Route 2A. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023. Learn more about the project here.
A reconstruction project at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Industrial Avenue will cause temporary lane shifts from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week.
Drivers should be aware of a long term lane shift on U.S. Route 2 between Gregory Drive, South Burlington and Adams Drive, Williston, where flaggers will be present to help guide construction vehicles in and out of work areas.
