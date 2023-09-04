Happy Monday! Here is what you need to know about the roads in Essex Junction and other surrounding towns this week.
Essex Junction
Crews will work nights from Tuesday to Thursday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to complete the reconstruction of Main Street near the railroad track crossing by Five Corners.
The work will effect traffic near the intersection of VT 15. Railroad Street, Railroad Avenue and Ivy Lane. Flaggers and traffic control signs will be in place for this work and drivers should use alternate routes during these times.
Colchester
Starting Tuesday, construction along U.S. 2/7 at I-89 Exit 16 will lead to lane closures between Mountain View Drive and South Park Drive. At least one lane in both directions should be open in each direction from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and no more than one lane should be closed in each direction from 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Williston
Drivers can expect delays and one way alternating traffic on VT 2A between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as a new park and ride is built.
