ESSEX TOWN — The current municipal offices for the Town of Essex are not large enough for the Town’s operations, and the building stands in the City of Essex Junction – not the Town.
The Selectboard identified a new municipal complex as one of its priorities for 2023 back in May 2022, though this is not the only space the Town has determined needs to change. Due to the separation between the City and the Town and general municipal growth, the Town has highlighted five other buildings that need to be addressed.
“Both the Parks and Recreation department and the Library need more programming space. The Senior Center is located within the City and will need to be relocated, reimagined, or both,” the Jan. 6 Town newsletter states. “The Fire Station is undersized for a growing community. In addition, the Town has a need for additional market rate, workforce and affordable housing.”
A few weeks into the new year, Town staff have started working with Wiemann Lamphere Architects to determine space needs for new town offices and a new fire station. The study is still incomplete, but Town staff foresee a need of ten acres to address current needs and future growth.
The Town wants potential property purchases to be large enough for additional development on site to accommodate other community needs.
“The goal would be to develop a site in a way that could transform the center of Town and apply the vision and principles found in the ETC|NEXT plan, such as including contextual design standards and reclaiming underutilized space for housing, businesses and civic spaces,” the newsletter states.
The Town is currently considering funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to acquire the land for these projects. The Town of Essex received $3,299,951.45 in ARPA funding, which needs to be earmarked by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026 or it will be returned to the treasury.
Results from a 2022 survey on what residents would like done with ARPA money include:
Infrastructure projects
Transportation projects
Town buildings projects
Tax relief
Projects mitigating climate change
The Town building goal would be a primary focus of a land acquisition.
To address the other goals of Town residents, the Selectboard has suggested updating sewer and water lines, sidewalks and to install renewable energy facilities in the area of land designated for municipal, recreational and community facilities.
