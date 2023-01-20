ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex will not mail ballots to its voters for the Town Meeting Day elections. Voters can either vote in-person or request a mail-in ballot from the town clerk.
State legislators recently made the COVID-19 ballot policy a permanent piece of legislation, allowing Vermont municipalities to decide if they would like to continue automatically mailing ballots. The Selectboard vote failed 3-2 on Tuesday despite Town staff recommendations to continue.
Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin asked if there was data available to show how many voters have opted to use mail-in ballots in the past. Town Manager Greg Duggan said he did not have the specific numbers, but Town Clerk Susan MacNamara-Hill said “most” of the ballots the town sends are returned.
This will be the first Town Meeting Day the Town of Essex has held without voters from Essex Junction, making it difficult to determine how many Town-only residents voted via mail.
Selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence voted to cease mailing ballots to all active voters because of the financial burden the process places on the Town.
“I fully support mail-in voting, but I have a little bit of a conflict thinking this should be on the Town’s penny,” Lawrence said.
The potential cost of mailing ballots to all active registered voters is approximately $19,400, including postage on return envelopes; $14,700 if not including return postage.
Some of that cost will still be incurred even if the Town is not mailing ballots to all voters. It costs a few thousand dollars to print ballots regardless, staff said.
The Town’s FY23 budget has already budgeted $33,800 for the Town Clerk’s budget, which covers election costs. The budget includes $3,900 for election workers, $14,000 for mailing ballots for the March election and $15,900 for return postage stamps.
The Town is not obligated to spend the budgeted money, it could come in under budget.
Two public commenters in the room spoke about election fraud they believe is brought on by mail-in voting, including Dennis White who lost his candidacy for CHI-23 State Representative.
“In addition to saving thousands of dollars, by not doing mail-in ballots…I don't understand how people don't see that the biggest threat to election integrity and democracy itself is mail-in ballots,” White said.
Town resident Lynn Smith followed White’s comment and said she is totally against “blanket mail-in ballots,” believing it contributes to election fraud.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office states widespread voter fraud is a myth.
“Those who claim that voter fraud happens on any sort of large scale have failed to provide any evidence that backs up the claim,” the website states. “Conversely, numerous non-partisan studies and official audits have shown that, while voter fraud does occur in a small number of isolated instances, it is virtually non-existent.”
When public comment was closed, Chamberlin asked Duggan to explain the staff’s recommendation to continue mailing ballots to all active registered voters.
“I believe we've gotten much higher turnout since we’ve been mailing ballots. I don't have the numbers in front of me to say exactly what it’s been, but you have gotten more people participating in elections since we started mailing,” Duggan said.
Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury, who has over 50 years of experience working on elections, said she doesn’t think the Selectboard should mail ballots to all active registered voters.
“I truly believe if you want to participate in the process, you go to the polls. But if you're unable to go to the polls, feel free to call the clerk and we’ll be more than happy to send the ballot…Just because money’s in that budget, we need to save wherever we can save,” Hill-Fleury said.
Chamberlin disagreed. Given the large tax increase and other important issues on the ballot, he said the Selectboard should consider mailing ballots to all active registered voters.
“There is no question that you get more participation if you supply those ballots through the mail. You are going to lose some postage, but might want to consider doing it this year…[to] give as many people as possible a chance to weigh-in on the budget and the issues that the Town is facing,” he said.
Throughout the entire budget process, the Selectboard has been vocal about the lack of public participation and feedback it has received. During the first public hearing for the FY24 General Budget, only one Town resident spoke, while the other speaker was a resident of Essex Junction.
In the 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Chamberlin and Chair Andy Watts voted to continue automatically mailing ballots.
At a time when selectboard members are constantly asking how they can get more feedback on issues, the majority of the board voted to cease an election method proven to be popular and accessible.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the agenda here.
