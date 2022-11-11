ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention.
The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public welfare by prohibiting general nuisance behavior, like excessive noise, and establishing a new trash collection curfew.
During the public hearing held Nov. 7, only one member of the public spoke about the ordinance: Margaret Smith. Smith has spoken a few other times about the public nuisance ordinance, concerned about the noise caused by cars driving without mufflers.
At the third and final public hearing for the ordinance, Smith suggested the Town consider implementing an app for community members to record noise with, though she didn’t have specifics on what the app is.
“That would be really useful because right now there's no clear path to making a noise complaint, because then you know, they often zip by quickly,” Smith said to the selectboard.
The selectboard moved to close the public hearing when Smith finished her point and began to open the meeting up to board comments. Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia brought up an issue about the trash ordinance that, if addressed, would have warranted another public hearing on the ordinance.
“We've talked about this before, but the express prohibitions for household trash, we talked about 500 feet of a residential dwelling between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. If you have 10 acres, does it really matter whether you're 500 from the property line? I think what really matters is your 500 feet from the actual dwelling,” Delphia said.
When Town Manager Greg Duggan informed Delphia of the public hearing that would need to be called if this change was made, she “walked back” her comment, opting instead to move forward with approval.
Read below for past headlines the Reporter has published about the Town of Essex’s public nuisance ordinance.
Oct. 18: Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance adoption pushed back again
Sept. 15: Essex selectboard passes new public nuisance ordinance, excluding firearms noise
July 29: Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers
July 13: ‘I don’t think we should be adopting a cookie-cutter city ordinance:’ Essex selectboard members disagree on best nuisance ordinance for town
July 12: What does ‘public’ actually mean? Essex selectboard works to define
Sept. 14, 2021 Essex Selectboard considers adoption of Public Nuisance ordinance
