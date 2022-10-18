ESSEX TOWN — The adoption of the public nuisance ordinance has been pushed back a second time since the selectboard passed the ordinance on Sept. 12.
At the most recent public hearing for the ordinance, held on Oct. 17, members of the public posed questions on the public nudity section and the noise ordinance. But ultimately it was formatting decisions made by the Town before the Oct. 17 meeting that resulted in more changes and another public hearing to be held Nov. 7.
After brief comments from members of the public, selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin spoke about the public urination and defecation section and the fire ordinance.
“If the Town does not provide some sort of facility at their parks, then you’re going to have people [urinating and defecating publicly]. I would just note that. I would also note that several towns that have fire ordinances allow open fires without a permit when the ground is snow covered,” Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin had previously brought both of these issues up during the Sept. 12 selectboard meeting, but his concerns went unaddressed then.
Selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence took a few minutes on Oct. 17 to read the fire ordinance before responding to Chamerlin’s comment, finding a typo while he read the section. Lawrence then asked Town Manager Greg Duggan if changing the fire ordinance would slow the final passage of the public nuisance ordinance.
“Changing the fire section beyond just [the typo] and adding something about burning during the winter probably would [slow the process] because I’d want to check with the fire chief,” Duggan said.
The selectboard decided to wait to make specific changes on the fire ordinance until a time when someone raises a specific complaint.
“[Not changing it now] doesn’t prohibit us from making those changes going forward in the future,” Vice Chair Tracey Delphia said.
These questions about the public nuisance ordinance were asked by the public. Answers were provided by the selectboard and the Essex Police Department.
Lorraine Zaloom Q: I was just wondering if there was consideration to breastfeeding in public as well as potentially someone wearing a G string like they were swimming at Indian Brook.
A: State law, which protects people who want to nurse in public, supersedes the ordinance for breastfeeding so it is not affected by the language in the ordinance. A G-string would be considered a bathing suit and Indian Brook has their ordinances for what people should wear while in the park.
Margaret Smith Q: Concerning the policy for mufflers, that used to be you got a ticket if you didn't have a muffler or if it wasn't working right, and now there's just an awful lot of cars going by that are really noisy.
A: The ordinance will allow police to address drivers who purposely cause their mufflers to backfire. There are some car models made by manufacturers that create louder mufflers. If those mufflers are approved by the Department of Transportation there is nothing the police can do about them.
Watch the full meeting here.
Read the meeting agenda here.
