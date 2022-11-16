ESSEX — The Town of Essex continues to support local nonprofit organizations with an added focus on increasing workforce development.
In March 2022 the Fiscal Year 2023 Town of Essex budget with $166,753 designated for Human Services Funding was approved by voters. As in previous years, the Town provides 1% of its annual budget to community agencies that align with prioritized focus areas of need for Essex residents.
The town’s distribution program was designed to provide a framework to support a human services contribution policy passed in 1987 that states, “The Town of Essex shall allocate one percent of its total General Fund Budget to fund human service organizations.”
Many municipalities allocate funds each year to local nonprofit organizations. Essex has fine-tuned this annual allocation to prioritize benefit to Essex residents in specific areas of need. The program provides a process to determine the best way to allocate annual municipal contributions and is not a formal grant program.
Organizations must apply each year and a review team scores applications based on the overall benefit to Essex residents and how each program meets human needs and improves quality of life through knowledge, prevention, remediation, direct service, and improved accessibility.
The FY23 funding cycle will keep the existing focus areas with one new priority, “Increasing Workforce Development”. Organizations providing program services that support a sustainable workforce by increasing access to childcare, transportation, and training are encouraged to apply.
Visit www.essexvt.org/humanservices for more information and to apply online. The application period will end February 15, 2023.
