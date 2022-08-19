TOWN OF ESSEX — “We’re not really properly vetting individuals who are operating municipal vehicles,” said Travis Sabataso, the Town of Essex’s human resources director.
The Town’s vehicle use policy was brought to the selectboard’s attention by Sabataso during a regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 15, when he presented other revisions made to the Town’s personnel guidelines.
“On a bare minimum we should be, upon hire, at least confirming they have a clean and valid driver’s license,” he said.
Aside from commercial driver’s licenses, the Town of Essex does not verify that the employees driving municipal vehicles have valid driver's licenses, this includes staff of the police and fire departments, Sabataso said to the selectboard.
In an email to the Reporter, Sabataso said historically the Town has run background checks for certain positions. For example, the Essex Police Department runs in-depth background checks on all its staff including driver’s licenses.
“In my time here, I have not had a check for any staff return a result of an invalid driver’s license,” Sabataso stated in the email.
Operators for other municipal vehicles are not checked as consistently.
“This [new] policy is intended to change this, and ensure consistent checking of license status,” Sabataso stated in the email.
Going forward, the Town will check the license of new hires and will figure out the logistics of checking the licenses of current employees.
“It may be the case that we do end up running checks on existing staff who have not previously had a check run, and who operate municipal vehicles,” Sabataso stated. “Going forward, we do not plan to run any sort of regular check, beyond the initial one, due to the logistics that would entail.”
But if any issues with a license occur within the Essex Police Department, the police department will be made aware of it.
To complete a formal license check, Sabataso submits an employee’s driver’s license number to the State of Vermont through an online server he has access to. Sabataso is provided with instant results showing if the license is active and if it has any citations on file.
Section 19 of the Town Personnel Policy now states “Use of Town Vehicles.” These proposed changes would ensure all staff operating a Town vehicle “are legally allowed to do so.”
Outside of the police department, the proposed change states it is the employee’s responsibility to notify the Town if they lose their right to drive. Employees who fail to notify the Town will receive discipline up to and including termination.
“All employees who utilize a Town vehicle are required to submit a copy of their active driver’s license to the HR Director,” the policy now states. “The HR Director shall run a Vermont DMV driver’s license check on each individual who will be operating a Town vehicle.”
Sabataso discovered this issue through the personnel work he had been doing with Charlie Cole, the chief of the Essex Fire Department, and added a vehicle use policy to the Town’s personnel guidelines to minimize liability.
There are 53 estimated Town staff who operate municipal vehicles, according to Sabataso. These drivers include CDL holders, Town hall staff, Police staff and senior van drivers.
Watch the full select board meeting here.
Read the agenda for the meeting here.
