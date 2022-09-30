TOWN OF ESSEX — The Explore Essex fall festival is more than just pumpkins and foliage. Along with typical fall festivities the community event will celebrate the diverse interests the Town of Essex has to offer.
People who work, play or live in the community are welcome to join the Town in promoting local farms, forests, parks, entertainment, restaurants and other businesses.
“The town that has a little bit of everything… [It] has an appealing interface between town and country,” the website states. “Enjoy all that the fall season brings our way with a perfect balance between homestyle comfort, outdoor fun, and artful and creative inspirations and music. Essex is where it all comes together!”
Those who attend will find family activities such as Instrument Petting Zoo, Touch-a-Truck, BINGO, a performance by the Essex High School Cheerleaders and a scavenger hunt. The festival will also include more adult oriented activities such as wine tasting, mountain bike demos and guided hiking tours.
The festival will be filled with “toe-tapping” music and local food trucks and other vendors will have booths set up.
The festival begins today, Sept. 30 and will run through Oct. 2. Entry is free and the festival's locations include Essex Parks, the library, the police station, the Fort Ethan Allen Museum, the Essex Experience and several local businesses.
Participating businesses will have specials all weekend and many are holding open house events and food drives.
Festival attendees are encouraged to explore the different locations of the event to participate in Giveaway Exploriganza, a prize initiative made up of $5,200 in prizes donated by Essex businesses and organizations. Drawings for the prizes will take place Oct. 2 at the Old Stage Barn at The Essex Experience.
“Festivals can bring about pride of where you live and help to form deeper connections between town residents,” said event planner Tammy Getchell. “It gives residents an opportunity to share the things that are meaningful to them such as theater or art; or a new business with owners and staff who have worked hard to open. Celebrating where you are is directly related to celebrating who you are.”
For more information click here.
