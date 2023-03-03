ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex Annual Meeting will take place within town borders at The Double E Performance Center this year. Town meeting is going back to an in-person meeting, parting from the completely online meetings held during the pandemic.
Since the Town of Essex still holds some of its voting from the floor, a hybrid meeting for participation cannot be offered. Town Meeting TV will be providing a live stream for those at home who would prefer to just watch.
The Town Meeting and Town Showcase will take place on Monday, March 6.
TOWN SHOWCASE - 6:00 pm in The Lounge (use the entrance doors of The Double E Performance Center)
Attend Town Meeting early and visit with the Essex Police Department, Essex Free Library, Public Works, Energy Committee, Planning Commission, Economic Development Commission and the Essex Westford School District.
Town and school representatives will be on hand to answer questions, talk about services and hand out some freebies, including movie theater popcorn. Girl Scout Troop #61845 will be on hand to sell cookies and will present the flags at the start of the annual meeting.
Those attending will have an opportunity to learn more about Town of Essex boards and committees. Many vacancies will be opening up soon and Essex is committed to furthering efforts for public engagement and inclusivity.
Community members with diverse backgrounds, experience, opinions and ideas are encouraged to apply for seats that will open up in July. Volunteers appointed to boards, committees or commissions may receive a $50 per meeting stipend to assist with indirect expenses such as childcare assistance, food, or transportation. Residents are encouraged to attend the Town Showcase to learn more.
TOWN MEETING - 7:30 pm in the T-Rex Theater
The town meeting will be opened with a presentation of the flags from Girl Scout Troop #61845 and a performance from the Essex High School Choir led by Alexis Koch. The meeting will be moderated by John Sonnick. Voice voting will take place on the following articles:
Article I. Shall the reports of the Officers be accepted?
Article II. Shall the Town of Essex vote on all public questions by Australian ballot?
There will be presentations on the remaining ballot articles and an opportunity to speak and ask questions. Town meetings are open to the public and a direct way to participate in local governance.
This is a great opportunity to bring along your high school or middle school-aged family members to learn about civic responsibilities in setting a local budget and approving policies and plans for the next year in their town.
VOTING – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at Essex Middle School
Voting by Australian ballot will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Essex Middle School, 60 Founders Road, in Essex.
The Town of Essex will not be mailing ballots to active, registered voters for the 2023 Town Meeting election unless a voter asks to receive an early ballot by mail. You may either request an absentee/early voting ballot (postage will be included), or you may vote in person. You may request your ballot online at www.mvp.vermont.gov, or by contacting the Town Clerk by calling 879-0413, option 6 or emailing clerk@essex.org.
A secure ballot box is available at the Town Offices for returning ballots after hours or on weekends up until the morning of March 7.
Please visit https://www.essexvt.org/818/Town-Meeting for more information or contact Public Information Officer Tammy Getchell at 802-878-1341 or tgetchell@essex.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.