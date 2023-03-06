ESSEX TOWN — Since the separation this past July, the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction no longer share a ballot. Meaning, if you live in the City you do not vote on the Town budget.
Check here to confirm which municipality you live in.
Early voting ends today, March 6. Those who requested mail-in ballots and miss the early voting deadline must bring the ballots directly to the polling place at Essex Middle School for their vote to count. The poll is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
