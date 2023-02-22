EWSD — After seeing increased aggression in fans and witnessing issues both on its own campus and around Vermont, Essex Westford School District has created a new no-spectator area at its hockey rink.
Due to the design of the Essex High School hockey rink, spectators are able to stand near the visiting team as they exit the locker room and stand behind the goal judge, an official who determines whether a goal has been scored or not.
In the past two years, the district’s safety team has seen heightened levels of concerning behaviors directed at visiting teams by spectators, Gary Scott, director of facilities and district safety, told the Reporter.
“These kids should be able to just come and go without having opposing team parents in their areas,” Scott said.
The new no-spectator areas are blocked off with belt barriers that are set up before the games, and were created as an abundance of caution to ensure there are no spectators near the visiting team.
The restricted areas will be utilized for the remainder of the winter sports season.
“Most of the rinks in this area, spectators don’t have this type of access to the locker rooms,” Scott said.
Mount Mansfield Union High School also utilizes the Essex High School hockey rink as its home rink. The school recently used the belt barriers for the same purpose and plans to continue using them through the playoffs season, MMU’s activities director David Marlow told the Reporter.
“In one of the games this year, there was an on-ice skirmish that led to some parents screaming at each other up top,” Scott said. “We’ve also had a fight at one of our basketball games this year, [and there was] what happened in Alburgh.”
The fight took place Jan. 17 between Burlington High School fans and Rice Memorial fans whose teams were playing on the EHS court. Following the incident, one of the allegedly involved students was attacked outside of his home in Burlington and later hospitalized.
In a separate incident a few weeks later, an Alburgh man died following a fight between Alburgh and St. Albans spectators at a middle school basketball game.
The space and design of the EHS basketball court allows for more separation between players and the fans, so the district did not feel the need to implement any physical barriers between the two groups.
Instead, the EWSD now makes sure the visiting team’s administrators have at least one person available to monitor visiting team fans, and the EWSD safety team is stationed in the lobby to assist.
These are not the first measures the EWSD has taken to encourage safe conduct at its athletic events. About three years ago, the district began placing “supportive cheering only” signs around the sports venues. These signs can now be found at any athletics competition.
The district also has a list of guidelines from the Vermont State Athletic Director’s Association hung up at the different athletic venues.
The following is listed as “Don’ts” from the VSADA
-Artificial noisemakers (nordic/alpine/cross country exceptions)
-Negativity towards players and officials
-Turn backs, newspapers, derogatory/disrespectful yells, chants, songs
-Run onto the playing surface after the game
The school district has also had restricted areas in the past for football and soccer, but they are maintained by coaches, officials and the athletic director instead of being blocked off by a divider.
Scott doesn’t know why there have been increased levels of aggression at high school sporting events.
“I think we’re feeling it all over. Alburgh had that incident, but even at our events, middle school basketball games, we’re just seeing this heightened disrespect,” he said. “It has not been a pretty positive atmosphere, not just here but around the state.”
