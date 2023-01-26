ESSEX JUNCTION — The First Congregational Church of Essex Junction will be kicking off their Community Concert series with Steel-String Americana played by Paul Asbell Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. Suggested donations for the concert are $15 and proceeds will go toward Essex CHIPS and the church’s community outreach.
“The goal of the concerts is to provide beautiful music to the community and support a local social service agency,” Pastor Mark Medes told the Reporter. “There are no underlying or underhanded religious goals other than providing great music to our community and thus make it a better place in which to live.”
FCCEJ has hosted community concerts for five years, taking a break during the COVID-19 endemic and starting back up in 2022 with four concerts.
The 2023 lineup has already been decided with FCCEJ planning to host 3 p.m. concerts with David Feurzeig March 26, Jon Gailmore July 9, Beverly Blake on Harpsichord September 24, and finally Bella Voce’s Select Chorus performing a Concert Cantiamo November 19.
Musicians for the concerts are selected by a committee of FCCEJ members who are familiar with the local music scene. The committee tries to invite a variety of musicians to reach music lovers across the genres.
The concerts are held in the FCCEJ facilities which were recently upgraded with an over $1 million investment.
“The performance area has great acoustics and we just added an incredible new concert quality Steinway piano that performers have raved as one of the best instruments in the state,” Mendes stated.
FCCEJ likes to support community organizations that align with its goal of love and the betterment of society. Each Community Concert benefits a local social service organization with half of what is raised. In 2022 FCCEJ served the Dismas House, Spectrum Services, Doctors without Borders in Ukraine and Essex Community Justice with gifts totaling $4,574.
“Our church likes to support community organizations that align with our ethic of love and the betterment of society,” Medes stated. “We have long been supporters of Essex CHIPS and the work they do to provide safe space and activities for our youth.”
Outside of the Community Concerts, FCCEJ welcomes over twenty community groups into their building and hosts the “oldest AA group in town,” as well as the oldest established scouting group in the Junction. In 2022 FCCEJ gave away over $100,000 to local organizations and people in need, 23% of their actual budget.
