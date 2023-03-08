ESSEX JUNCTION — The petition period for City Council candidacy has officially ended and three candidates have submitted their names for the ballot: Marcus Certa, Elaine Haney and Jason Struthers.
The election will be contested, with three candidates running for the two open seats on the City Council. The candidates have a little over a month to campaign for the April 11 election.
Certa currently serves on the Board of Civil Authority, is a Local Sales Manager for Effectv, a Comcast advertising company, and is on the board of directors for the Essex Community Players.
Haney has served on the Essex Junction Village Trustees and the Town of Essex Selectboard. Currently, she is the executive director of Emerge Vermont.
Struthers runs Trichrome VT LLC, an outdoor cannabis cultivation business in Essex Junction.
