A raised ranch fairly new to the market has stylish design throughout the interior and a great, fenced-in area outside.
Listed for $369,000 by Amanda Sorrell of KW Vermont, 1 Kimberly Drive has been meticulously updated to include sleek flooring and countertops in the kitchen and an amazing stone masonry look in one of the bathrooms.
Built in 1979, it comes with a heated, two-car garage that has ample storage and a great patio near the in-ground pool. The spacious, finished basement is perfect for entertaining, or it could be turned into a game room for the kids.
1 Kimberly Drive details
- Listing price: $369,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 1
- Three-quarter bathrooms: 1
- Lot size: 0.69 acres
- Finished space: 2,072 square feet
- Heating fuel: Natural gas
- Sewer: Septic
- Water: Public
- MLS ID: 4850350
