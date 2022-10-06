ESSEX TOWN — “How does a novice buy an apple orchard?” This is the question Phil and Helen Murdock asked themselves before they decided to purchase Chapin Orchard in Essex two decades ago.
Phil’s initial inexperience in operating an orchard is now imperceptible. Following him around the orchard, he walked from task to task as if they were all second nature. From shutting off an alarm to guiding his crew members to flipping over picnic tables, Phil does it all seamlessly, picking up fallen apples along the way.
The Murdocks didn’t set out to buy an apple orchard when they did. Twenty-one years ago, the Murdocks were looking to buy land to build a house. They knew the owner of the land across the street from the orchard and wanted to visit the property.
“I was walking around and there was a real estate sign [on the property across the street], Phil said. “‘I go, ‘what’s that?’ ‘That’s Chapin Orchard.’”
The orchard was being sold by Nick and Bridget Meyer who wanted the new buyer to keep it running. The Meyers had bought the property in the 70s when it was still a rundown dairy farm, built in the 1860s, and completely transformed it.
The Meyers planted new trees and built the foundation the orchard still uses today. Phil was invested in running the orchard and sought advice from the University of Vermont and the Meyers.
How does a novice run an apple orchard? They find a manager, which in Phil’s case was Jim Bove, a forester interested in the orchard but didn’t want to buy it.
“The business has really blossomed and grown over the years and Jim’s been a big part of that, he really cares about producing a really clean, good apple,” Phil said.
Bove produces the cider and led the orchard in changing its apple varieties by grafting new varieties onto existing trees.
The land Chapin Orchard sits on has always had apple trees, beginning with a few on the dairy farm in 1929. Today the orchard has two sections, the old orchard and the new orchard.
The old orchard has rows of trees planted by the Meyers and a few trees still standing from the dairy farm. While the new orchard takes a different approach to growing apples.
Rows of taller, spindly trees supported by posts and wires can be found on the right side of the barn. The new method is more expensive because of the materials needed to support the tree, but it allows for quicker production and higher quality apples.
“They’re easier to pick, they’re all exposed to the sun so you get all nice red fruit,” Phil said. “It’s harder to maintain, a lot of extra work in the summertime but the reward is you get these beautiful apples.”
Chapin Orchard specialized in apples, operating a pick-you-own orchard but still selling bags of picked apples, an array of apple ciders, jams, syrups, donuts and non-apple goods such as pumpkins.
“It really is about the apples, but also about this,” Phil said, gesturing his arms wide.
On the sunny October afternoon, the foliage was changing, causing bursts of yellow and reds across the landscape. Families towed their children in small red wagons and couples walked their dogs in the orchard, everyone searching for the perfect apple.
Chapin Orchard is open seven days a week, 9:30-5:30 p.m., until Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.