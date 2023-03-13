ESSEX TOWN — The 37th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex. This year, 10 seniors from Essex High School have been selected.
High school seniors across the state are chosen to participate in the event. The girl’s game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and the boy’s game will start at 6 p.m.
Tickets for this event are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games. Tickets can be purchased online here.
All of the net proceeds that are raised from this event will be used by the Essex Rotary Club to support local food pantries, provide winter coats for children in need, fund scholarships for local students and support a number of health and environmental initiatives locally and internationally.
For more information about this event contact Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.