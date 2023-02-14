ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Jerry Firkey has recently retired from his position as shared health officer between the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction this past December.
To honor him for his 50 years of service to the Town, the Selectboard dedicated a resolution of appreciation to Firkey Jan. 17.
“On the occasion of Jerry’s final year as Health Officer the Essex Selectboard…hereby extend our most sincere appreciation to Jerry Firkey for 50 years of continuous service in investigating, enforcing, and resolving public health issues to support and maintain a high quality of life for the Essex community,” the resolution of appreciation states.
Firkey was hired and served as Zoning Administrator for the Town of Essex from November 1971 until 1977 and again from November 1980 until April 2006. In 1972 Firkey became the Health Officer and completed both roles simultaneously until he retired from Zoning Administrator after 31 years.
“Firkey performed focused and diligent work as Health Officer even when the rules and guidelines that exist today were not in place to support the professional position in earlier years,” the Town newsletter states.
The City of Essex Junction extended a resolution of appreciation to Firkey Dec. 14, 2022 for Firkey’s 47 years of service as their Health Officer.
“Jerry has worked in difficult and stressful situations with empathy for the parties involved. Jerry has assisted the City with rental housing complaints, rodent issues and countless public health issues. Jerry’s dedication to the health and safety of this community has been invaluable and will be missed,” the City’s resolution states.
