ESSEX TOWN — Susan’s Place, a Champlain Housing Trust apartment complex named after long-time staffer Susan Ainsworth-Daniels, recently opened a food pantry for CHT residents.
The pantry is open twice monthly, every other Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. since February, serving over 650 households with free food and personal care. The limited hours can be tough, but the hope from CHT is that the pantry is used as a supplement to their own shopping.
“The purpose was for it to be supplemental, but for a lot of people who can’t get out this is where the majority of their food and household items comes from,” Hannah Gale resident services coordinator told the Reporter.
The idea of the pantry was borne from CHT staff seeing a need for food and personal care items, which they used to leave in the lobby of the Susan’s Place building.
“Most people here are on very limited incomes. Most people are on food stamps, and food stamps just don’t cut it as the cost of groceries is going up, and so we wanted to try to help fill the gap,” Gale said.
CHT purchased the Baymont Inn & Suites on Susie Wilson Road in Essex in 2020 and converted it into Susan’s Place, 68 apartments for people exiting homelessness.
After the pantry’s most recent opening, many items were picked off the shelves and out of the refrigerators, with the most popular item being frozen meat, which is the hardest item for the residents to purchase.
“We try to keep the fridges stocked with frozen meat,” Gale said.“It’s expensive. It’s really needed so it goes fast.”
When a resident wants to utilize the pantry for the first time, they will fill out a form answering questions such as where they live and how many family members they have living with them and if they receive food stamps.
Information collected in these surveys is just so CHT better understands its residents and their needs.
The biggest challenge the team running the pantry has faced is keeping it stocked.
“The same things that are expensive and hard for us to budget for to [have in the pantry] are the exact things they need,” Gale said.
When the pantry first opened, it was almost entirely stocked with donated items, nothing had been purchased by CHT’s budget yet. Now, CHT is purchasing a majority of the food items they have stocked.
“We're still trying to put the word out there for donations to keep us open and we're looking for grants that we can apply for to help us stay funded because our budgets only so far.”
Susan’s Place is only open to residents of the Champlain Housing Trust but there are many other pantries in the Essex Junction area.
Those interested in donating to Susan’s Place can drop off your donations 9:30a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at CHT’s office located at 88 King Street in Burlington.
Some resident’s favorite items include canned fruit and vegetables, pasta and ranch.
Some foods that are not as popular include lentils and canned meals.
“The hope is if this goes well we’d like to model it at other properties,” Gale said.
As of now CHT is considering two of its properties for new pantries.
