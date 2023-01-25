Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&